High Stakes at UNGA 80th Session: India Sends Jaishankar as Modi Drops Out

The eagerly anticipated 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly is set to kick off on September 9, a highly strategic event on the international calendar. The dramatic twist: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initially scheduled to address the session, has withdrawn, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stepping in to represent India on September 27.

This diplomatic shuffle occurs amid rising tensions and significant geopolitical issues at stake, such as the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the war in Ukraine. On the speakers' roster for September 23, U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to make his inaugural UNGA address in his current term. Meanwhile, leaders from Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are scheduled for September 26.

The high-level meetings will revolve around pressing global concerns, including a Climate Summit spearheaded by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The assembly will also focus on gender equality, economic resilience, and AI governance, marking a significant moment for world leaders to forge pathways for international peace and cooperation.

