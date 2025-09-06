Left Menu

Preparations Ramp Up as Modi's Likely Visit to Manipur Casts Spotlight on Kangla Fort

Preparations are underway in Imphal's Kangla Fort for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit. The fort, historically significant, is undergoing cleaning and construction to accommodate 15,000 people. The visit follows recent ethnic violence in Manipur, resulting in over 260 deaths and extensive displacement.

Preparations are in full swing at Kangla Fort in Imphal, Manipur, as authorities ready the historic site for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit next week, according to officials. Construction efforts include a grand stage intended to host an audience exceeding 15,000 attendees.

While the official objectives remain undisclosed, the fort is the traditional seat of power for former Manipuri rulers and represents historical significance. High security measures and identification checks are being enforced amid the labor-intensive efforts drawing materials from outside the state.

The nature of Modi's visit is set against a backdrop of ethnic violence that has plagued Manipur, with political discourse critiquing the BJP for the Prime Minister's delayed visit amidst the strife. Opposition parties continue to press the government on the handling of the state crisis.

