Manipur Crisis: Congress MLA Calls for Modi's Intervention

Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar emphasized the need for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur. Urging Modi to meet all state legislators and devise a comprehensive plan, Lokeshwar stressed the importance of ensuring safe passage and resolving tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:53 IST
  • India

Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in Manipur's ongoing ethnic conflict. Lokeshwar argues that Modi's upcoming visit to the state should include meetings with all legislators to formulate a solution to the violence affecting the region.

He highlighted the need for safe passage along National Highway 2 for both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, insisting that authorities take action against those threatening this freedom. The comment follows statements from Kuki groups barring Meiteis from Kuki areas.

Lokeshwar also advocates for Modi's visit to extend beyond Imphal and Churachandpur to include the violence-stricken areas of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Kangpokpi districts. The ethnic strife, which began in May 2023, has resulted in more than 260 deaths and left thousands homeless. The state assembly is currently under suspended animation following the imposition of President's rule.

