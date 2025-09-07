Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba's Brief Tenure as Japan's Premier: A Political Roller Coaster

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's prime minister, is stepping down after less than a year in power. His leadership saw three electoral defeats, weakened party support, and fraught U.S. tariff negotiations. Ishiba, initially seen as a populist figure able to revive the ruling party, faces internal party friction and wraps up his political journey back on the benches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:13 IST
Shigeru Ishiba's Brief Tenure as Japan's Premier: A Political Roller Coaster
Shigeru Ishiba

Shigeru Ishiba's brief tenure as Japan's prime minister is coming to an end, according to local media reports, following his decision to step down less than a year after assuming office. His leadership, marked by three significant electoral losses, has shaken the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's dominance in Japanese politics.

Initially elected as party leader in September 2024, Ishiba promised to revitalize Japan amidst economic challenges and political scandals. However, his administration faced declining public support due to rising consumer prices, stalled economic growth, and contentious tariff negotiations with the U.S., which were only finalized as Ishiba prepared to exit the prime ministerial seat.

As the once-popular figure departs the limelight, potential successors like Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi lie in wait. Ishiba is expected to return to the back benches, where he once gained notoriety as a dissenting voice on various national issues, ranging from nuclear energy policies to social reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

 Global
2
Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

 India
3
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

 India
4
Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025