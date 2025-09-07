Shigeru Ishiba's Brief Tenure as Japan's Premier: A Political Roller Coaster

Shigeru Ishiba's brief tenure as Japan's prime minister is coming to an end, according to local media reports, following his decision to step down less than a year after assuming office. His leadership, marked by three significant electoral losses, has shaken the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's dominance in Japanese politics.

Initially elected as party leader in September 2024, Ishiba promised to revitalize Japan amidst economic challenges and political scandals. However, his administration faced declining public support due to rising consumer prices, stalled economic growth, and contentious tariff negotiations with the U.S., which were only finalized as Ishiba prepared to exit the prime ministerial seat.

As the once-popular figure departs the limelight, potential successors like Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi lie in wait. Ishiba is expected to return to the back benches, where he once gained notoriety as a dissenting voice on various national issues, ranging from nuclear energy policies to social reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)