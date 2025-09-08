Left Menu

Veteran Politician Dina Nath Bhagat Passes Away at 79

Dina Nath Bhagat, a seasoned Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader, died at 79 in a Ludhiana hospital after battling a brief illness. A former MLA, he had shifted affiliations from BJP to Congress following dissatisfaction with anti-Dalit policies. His last rites will be in Udhampur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:36 IST
Veteran Politician Dina Nath Bhagat Passes Away at 79
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Dina Nath Bhagat passed away at a hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab, early Monday morning. He had been ill for ten days and succumbed to his condition at 79, according to family reports.

Bhagat, a former MLA from the Chenani constituency, is survived by his wife, three sons, and two daughters. After initially being treated at Government Medical College for a lung infection, he was transferred to Ludhiana for advanced care.

Bhagat was elected as an MLA on a BJP ticket in the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir elections but later left the party, accusing it of anti-Dalit sentiment. He joined the Congress in January 2022. The J&K Congress expressed deep sorrow over his passing, acknowledging his significant contributions to politics and social life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Caribbean Catastrophe: US Violates International Law with Deadly Drug Boat Strike

Caribbean Catastrophe: US Violates International Law with Deadly Drug Boat S...

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global
3
China's Export Strategy Amid U.S. Tariff Truce Challenges

China's Export Strategy Amid U.S. Tariff Truce Challenges

 Global
4
Overseas trip for investment satisfactory, 10 new companies to collaborate with TN: CM

Overseas trip for investment satisfactory, 10 new companies to collaborate w...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025