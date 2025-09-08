Veteran Politician Dina Nath Bhagat Passes Away at 79
Dina Nath Bhagat, a seasoned Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader, died at 79 in a Ludhiana hospital after battling a brief illness. A former MLA, he had shifted affiliations from BJP to Congress following dissatisfaction with anti-Dalit policies. His last rites will be in Udhampur.
Veteran Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Dina Nath Bhagat passed away at a hospital in Ludhiana, Punjab, early Monday morning. He had been ill for ten days and succumbed to his condition at 79, according to family reports.
Bhagat, a former MLA from the Chenani constituency, is survived by his wife, three sons, and two daughters. After initially being treated at Government Medical College for a lung infection, he was transferred to Ludhiana for advanced care.
Bhagat was elected as an MLA on a BJP ticket in the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir elections but later left the party, accusing it of anti-Dalit sentiment. He joined the Congress in January 2022. The J&K Congress expressed deep sorrow over his passing, acknowledging his significant contributions to politics and social life.
