Opposition Unites for Vice Presidential Election Amidst NDA Advantage

In a display of solidarity, opposition party leaders convened in the Parliament complex on Monday to strategize for the upcoming vice presidential election. Despite the ruling National Democratic Alliance's numerical advantage, opposition parties aim to present a unified front in what is described as an ideological contest.

Key leaders from prominent parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, and DMK, gathered under the leadership of Ram Gopal Yadav and Jairam Ramesh. They discussed voting procedures and participated in a mock poll to prevent invalid ballots, a concern from previous elections.

As the NDA holds the majority with 425 MPs, the opposition, despite having 324 MPs, is rallying its forces to make a significant impact. However, parties like BJD chose to abstain from voting, maintaining equal distance from major political blocs.

(With inputs from agencies.)