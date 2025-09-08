Left Menu

MDMK Leadership Showdown: Vaiko Expels Deputy General Secretary

MDMK chief Vaiko has expelled Deputy General Secretary Mallai C E Sathya for alleged anti-party activities. Despite opposing the party's leadership, Sathya insists he has been loyal to the MDMK's ideology. However, the party's disciplinary committee found his explanations unsatisfactory, leading to his permanent removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:02 IST
MDMK Leadership Showdown: Vaiko Expels Deputy General Secretary
Vaiko
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events for the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), party chief Vaiko has taken the drastic step of expelling the Deputy General Secretary, Mallai C E Sathya. The decision comes amid accusations of anti-party actions by Sathya, once considered a close ally of Vaiko.

Sathya, who had been suspended on August 17 pending a disciplinary review, had responded to charges against him, asserting his commitment to the party's ideology while accusing Vaiko of intentionally derailing his political career. However, the disciplinary committee found his explanations insufficient.

Announcing the expulsion, Vaiko stated that Sathya failed to refute the allegations or offer a convincing defense. Sathya, anticipating the expulsion, expressed his disappointment but remains adamant about his loyalty to MDMK's guiding principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

 China
2
BRICS Call for Unity Amid Global Trade Turbulence

BRICS Call for Unity Amid Global Trade Turbulence

 China
3
Political Standoff: Turkish Opposition Faces Police Blockade

Political Standoff: Turkish Opposition Faces Police Blockade

 Global
4
Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions

Sri Lanka Resists UN Push for International Human Rights Prosecutions

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025