MDMK Leadership Showdown: Vaiko Expels Deputy General Secretary

In a significant turn of events for the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), party chief Vaiko has taken the drastic step of expelling the Deputy General Secretary, Mallai C E Sathya. The decision comes amid accusations of anti-party actions by Sathya, once considered a close ally of Vaiko.

Sathya, who had been suspended on August 17 pending a disciplinary review, had responded to charges against him, asserting his commitment to the party's ideology while accusing Vaiko of intentionally derailing his political career. However, the disciplinary committee found his explanations insufficient.

Announcing the expulsion, Vaiko stated that Sathya failed to refute the allegations or offer a convincing defense. Sathya, anticipating the expulsion, expressed his disappointment but remains adamant about his loyalty to MDMK's guiding principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)