Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Run Hinges on Upcoming Appeal Trial

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen's future political career will be on the line as a Paris court starts her appeal trial against an embezzlement conviction next January. The conviction currently bars her from running in the 2027 presidential election, a crucial juncture in France's political landscape.

Le Pen's appeal will commence on January 13 and is anticipated to last around five weeks, with a verdict expected before the summer. This timeline sets a stage for potential dramatic shifts ahead of the race to succeed President Emmanuel Macron, amid a fresh political crisis for his administration.

The National Rally, Le Pen's party, remains hopeful that the appeals court will reduce or lift her political ban, despite the significant legal pressures. Prosecutors suggested an early-2026 trial to avoid election interference, aligning with the court's decision to expedite proceedings by starting in January.

