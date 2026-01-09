AIIMS-Patna Cashier Arrested for Embezzlement
The chief cashier of AIIMS-Patna, Anurag Aman, was arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 43 lakh. The arrest followed a complaint by a senior administrative officer. Aman has been suspended and disciplinary actions have been initiated. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details.
The chief cashier at AIIMS-Patna has been arrested on allegations of embezzling Rs 43 lakh, according to police reports.
The accused, Anurag Aman, was formally charged after a complaint was filed by Raj Kumar Jalan, a senior administrative officer at AIIMS-Patna, on January 7.
The authorities have placed Aman under suspension and initiated disciplinary proceedings as the investigation continues into the financial misconduct, stated SP Bhanu Pratap Singh of Patna City West.
