Left Menu

AIIMS-Patna Cashier Arrested for Embezzlement

The chief cashier of AIIMS-Patna, Anurag Aman, was arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 43 lakh. The arrest followed a complaint by a senior administrative officer. Aman has been suspended and disciplinary actions have been initiated. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:39 IST
AIIMS-Patna Cashier Arrested for Embezzlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The chief cashier at AIIMS-Patna has been arrested on allegations of embezzling Rs 43 lakh, according to police reports.

The accused, Anurag Aman, was formally charged after a complaint was filed by Raj Kumar Jalan, a senior administrative officer at AIIMS-Patna, on January 7.

The authorities have placed Aman under suspension and initiated disciplinary proceedings as the investigation continues into the financial misconduct, stated SP Bhanu Pratap Singh of Patna City West.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

 Belgium
3
Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

 Indonesia
4
President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026