AIIMS-Patna Cashier Arrested for Embezzlement

The chief cashier at AIIMS-Patna has been arrested on allegations of embezzling Rs 43 lakh, according to police reports.

The accused, Anurag Aman, was formally charged after a complaint was filed by Raj Kumar Jalan, a senior administrative officer at AIIMS-Patna, on January 7.

The authorities have placed Aman under suspension and initiated disciplinary proceedings as the investigation continues into the financial misconduct, stated SP Bhanu Pratap Singh of Patna City West.

