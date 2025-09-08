Left Menu

Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as JLP Sees Reduced Majority

Jamaica's ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) experienced a decrease in their parliamentary majority following the recent elections. The opposition People's National Party (PNP) doubled their representation, signaling voter fatigue. Prime Minister Andrew Holness won a third term, despite the JLP's reduced number of seats.

The Jamaica Labour Party's dominance in Jamaican politics took a hit as recent election results revealed a reduced majority in parliament. The opposition People's National Party made significant gains, doubling its seats and reflecting potential voter discontent following nearly ten years of Labour governance.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who secured an unprecedented third term, witnessed his party's hold shrink from the previous 49 seats to 35. Meanwhile, the PNP captured 28 constituencies, up from 14, indicating a shift in the political landscape.

Holness' campaign focused on his administration's achievements in reducing poverty and unemployment. However, the PNP, under Mark Golding, garnered support by pledging higher income tax thresholds and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime, alongside accusations of the current administration's financial mismanagement.

