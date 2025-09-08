Left Menu

Modi Pushes for 'Swadeshi Mela' to Bolster Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged NDA MPs to organize 'Swadeshi Mela' to promote indigenous products, tying it to India's path of self-reliance and growth. He called for engaging local traders and the public on GST impacts amidst global challenges, emphasizing indigenous pride.

Updated: 08-09-2025 22:02 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged NDA MPs to spearhead a movement by organizing 'Swadeshi Mela' to champion indigenous products, signaling a push for national self-reliance amid soaring global challenges.

Addressing MPs a day before the vice presidential election, Modi emphasized the importance of promoting made-in-India goods and urged leaders to communicate the positive effects of the GST rate cuts to constituencies, especially during the festive season.

While reinforcing this agenda, he reiterated the significance of self-reliance and maintaining a positive trajectory against global economic strains, underlining the need to bolster national strength from the ground up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

