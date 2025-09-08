French Government Collapse Unleashes Political Turmoil: Macron's Leadership Tested

Legislators have toppled France's government following a decisive confidence vote against Prime Minister François Bayrou, igniting a political crisis in Europe's second-largest economy. The vote, which ended overwhelmingly against Bayrou at 364-194, signifies a critical juncture for President Emmanuel Macron as he seeks his fourth prime minister in just a year.

This swift ousting stems from Bayrou's widely deemed miscalculation, prioritizing public spending cuts to tackle national debts without securing legislative backing. The collapse of Bayrou's government, less than nine months into its term, foretells a phase of intensified legislative gridlock as France grapples with internal and international pressures, including budgetary issues and global conflicts.

President Macron now faces an uphill battle to appoint a successor who can bridge the deep divisions in the French parliament. His prior gamble to dissolve the National Assembly and strengthen his agenda backfired, creating a fragmented political environment. The unfolding political drama underscores France's struggle to manage its economic and political course amidst mounting national debt and geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)