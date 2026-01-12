Nepal's National Assembly Convenes After Historic Political Shift

Nepal's political landscape is poised for significant developments as President Ramchandra Paudel, on the advice of caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki, called a meeting of the National Assembly. Scheduled for Sunday, this gathering is in accordance with Article 93 (1) of Nepal's Constitution.

The assembly, to be held at 11 am at the Federal Parliament building in Singhdurbar, is expected to address pressing national issues. This marks the first meeting since the dramatic political overhaul led by the Gen Z movement, which resulted in the ousting of the KP Oli government last September.

The political reverberations of this meeting could shape Nepal's governance structure in the coming months, as the nation navigates through the aftermath of a significant youth-led movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)