Thaksin Shinawatra's Tumultuous Journey: From Billionaire Prime Minister to Political Enigma

The Supreme Court of Thailand will soon determine if Thaksin Shinawatra, a billionaire and former prime minister, should serve jail time for conflicts of interest and power abuse offenses. The decision follows his six-month hospital detention for health issues.

Born in 1949 in Chiang Mai, Thaksin rose through the ranks to become a prominent figure in Thai politics. He founded the Thai Rak Thai party, leading it to two significant electoral victories and implementing popular policies. However, his tenure faced allegations of corruption and conflict with the Thai elite, resulting in his ousting in 2006.

In exile, Thaksin's support for loyalist parties continued to shape Thai politics. Despite a return to Thailand in 2023, after a commuted sentence, political turmoil followed his family. His daughter, Paetongtarn, briefly held the premiership before being ousted, leaving the political landscape uncertain.