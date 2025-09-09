Thaksin Shinawatra's Political Reckoning: The Fall of a Dynasty

Thailand's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, mandating that he must serve one year in jail. This decision stems from what was deemed unlawful detention in a VIP wing of a hospital, instead of prison. The judicial verdict marks a severe setback for the Shinawatra family, which has been a significant force in Thai politics for over two decades.

The court decreed that Thaksin's hospitalisation, ostensibly due to health complaints, could not be considered as time served since he was not severely ill. Acknowledging this ruling via a Facebook statement, Thaksin noted his acceptance and resolve, stating he would remain 'strong' despite the loss of his freedom.

This development adds to the family's recent troubles, particularly after Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was ousted as prime minister. Her removal led to a political upheaval, culminating in the election of Anutin Charnvirakul as the new premier, further weakening the Shinawatra's Pheu Thai party's influence.

