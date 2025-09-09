Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra's Political Reckoning: The Fall of a Dynasty

Thailand's Supreme Court ruled that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve one year in jail, citing unlawful detention in a hospital. Thaksin, a pivotal political figure, faces a significant downfall following his daughter's removal as prime minister, marking another blow to the Shinawatra family's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:30 IST
Thaksin Shinawatra's Political Reckoning: The Fall of a Dynasty

Thailand's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, mandating that he must serve one year in jail. This decision stems from what was deemed unlawful detention in a VIP wing of a hospital, instead of prison. The judicial verdict marks a severe setback for the Shinawatra family, which has been a significant force in Thai politics for over two decades.

The court decreed that Thaksin's hospitalisation, ostensibly due to health complaints, could not be considered as time served since he was not severely ill. Acknowledging this ruling via a Facebook statement, Thaksin noted his acceptance and resolve, stating he would remain 'strong' despite the loss of his freedom.

This development adds to the family's recent troubles, particularly after Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was ousted as prime minister. Her removal led to a political upheaval, culminating in the election of Anutin Charnvirakul as the new premier, further weakening the Shinawatra's Pheu Thai party's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

NDA Confident in CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Victory

 India
2
Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

Sudeva FC Clinches Climate Cup 2025 in Thrilling Penalty Showdown

 India
3
Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

Union Minister Defends VP Candidate Amidst Strong BJP Support

 India
4
ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

ETHICON 2025 Illuminates Ethics as Core Capital for BFSI Industry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025