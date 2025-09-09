NDA Confident of Victory as CP Radhakrishnan Contests Vice-Presidential Elections

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday expressed strong confidence in the victory of NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the Vice-Presidential elections. Joshi highlighted the internal dissatisfaction within Congress concerning their candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, suggesting this unrest could lead to an overwhelming defeat for the opposition.

Discussing the election dynamics, Janata Dal United MP Lovely Anand and BJP MP Kiran Choudhry backed the NDA wholeheartedly, praising Radhakrishnan's qualifications. Both MPs emphasized the unity within the NDA, contending that Radhakrishnan's credentials make him the most suitable choice for the Vice-Presidency.

The election sees a face-off between Radhakrishnan and retired Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, representing the joint opposition. With 427 MPs supporting him, Radhakrishnan appears poised for victory, surpassing the majority threshold as voting commenced, showcasing the NDA's stronghold in this critical partisan contest.

