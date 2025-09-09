NDA Confident of Victory as CP Radhakrishnan Contests Vice-Presidential Elections
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed confidence that NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan will secure a decisive win in the Vice-Presidential elections. Amid dissatisfaction within Congress over their candidate, the NDA holds a strong lead. The stage is set for a high-stakes contest between Radhakrishnan and opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday expressed strong confidence in the victory of NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan in the Vice-Presidential elections. Joshi highlighted the internal dissatisfaction within Congress concerning their candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, suggesting this unrest could lead to an overwhelming defeat for the opposition.
Discussing the election dynamics, Janata Dal United MP Lovely Anand and BJP MP Kiran Choudhry backed the NDA wholeheartedly, praising Radhakrishnan's qualifications. Both MPs emphasized the unity within the NDA, contending that Radhakrishnan's credentials make him the most suitable choice for the Vice-Presidency.
The election sees a face-off between Radhakrishnan and retired Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, representing the joint opposition. With 427 MPs supporting him, Radhakrishnan appears poised for victory, surpassing the majority threshold as voting commenced, showcasing the NDA's stronghold in this critical partisan contest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I seek your support not for myself, but for values that define us as a sovereign democratic republic: B Sudershan Reddy in message to MPs.
This is not just a vote to elect your Vice-President, it is a vote for spirit of India itself: B Sudershan Reddy to MPs.
In this election, there is no party whip and love for country must guide your choice: B Sudershan Reddy to MPs ahead of VP polls.
Rajya Sabha must be a chamber where national interests are upheld above partisan concerns: Opposition's VP pick B Sudershan Reddy.
My candidature not personal aspiration but collective effort to protect democratic fabric: Opposition's VP pick B Sudershan Reddy.