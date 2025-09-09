Race for Vice Presidency: India's Lawmakers Decide

Indian lawmakers commenced voting on Tuesday to select a new vice president after the abrupt resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankar last month due to health concerns.

The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nominated C P Radhakrishnan, a former lawmaker from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the current governor of Maharashtra, as their candidate. Meanwhile, the opposition has put forward B Sudershan Reddy, a former supreme court judge.

With significant backing in parliament, Radhakrishnan is widely anticipated to secure the position. The vice president, holding the second-highest constitutional role, also chairs the upper house of parliament and may serve as president temporarily if needed. The roles are largely ceremonial, with executive authority residing with the prime minister and cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)