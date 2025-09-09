Left Menu

Race for Vice Presidency: India's Lawmakers Decide

Indian lawmakers are voting for a new vice president following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankar due to health issues. The ruling coalition nominated C P Radhakrishnan, whereas the opposition put forward B Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan is predicted to win given his party's parliamentary support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:02 IST
Indian lawmakers commenced voting on Tuesday to select a new vice president after the abrupt resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankar last month due to health concerns.

The ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nominated C P Radhakrishnan, a former lawmaker from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the current governor of Maharashtra, as their candidate. Meanwhile, the opposition has put forward B Sudershan Reddy, a former supreme court judge.

With significant backing in parliament, Radhakrishnan is widely anticipated to secure the position. The vice president, holding the second-highest constitutional role, also chairs the upper house of parliament and may serve as president temporarily if needed. The roles are largely ceremonial, with executive authority residing with the prime minister and cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

