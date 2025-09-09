Left Menu

AAP Urges Rs 20,000 Crore Relief Package as PM Modi Visits Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

AAP leaders demand Prime Minister Narendra Modi announce a Rs 20,000 crore relief package during his visit to flood-hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. In response to severe damages from floods and landslides, they stress the need for substantial government support to aid recovery efforts in the affected states.

09-09-2025
AAP Urges Rs 20,000 Crore Relief Package as PM Modi Visits Flood-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a relief package worth Rs 20,000 crore as he visits flood-stricken Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Highlighting the extensive damage to roads, homes, and livelihoods, Singh emphasized that such a gesture should go beyond mere formalities.

Following his vote in the Vice Presidential election, PM Modi left for the two states to assess flood and landslide damages. On social media platform X, he assured affected residents that the Indian government stands by them, ready to offer support during this challenging period.

Himachal Pradesh's infrastructure has been significantly compromised by repeated landslides and cloudbursts, while Punjab grapples with monsoon-triggered flooding. Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak echoed the Rs 20,000 crore aid request, optimistic about the relief and recovery efforts from the central government.

AAP Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak expressed hope that PM Modi would bolster Punjab's recovery with substantial financial assistance from the center. In addition to the disaster relief, the minister suggested additional funding through ongoing schemes valued at Rs 60,000 crore.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora has also voiced anticipation for federal aid, noting the state's prolonged flood crisis. Optimistic about Modi's visit yielding decisive action and funding, Arora remains hopeful despite the PM's previous silence on the issue.

