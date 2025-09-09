Left Menu

Tension in Maddur Under Control: Firm Stance by Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated the situation in Maddur is under control following tension due to stone-pelting during a Ganesha procession. He emphasized that all those responsible will face legal action and urged communities to maintain peace, rejecting unrest and interference by outsiders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara reassured the public that order has been restored in Maddur, Mandya district, after tensions arose from stone-pelting during a Ganesha idol immersion procession on September 7.

Addressing the press, Parameshwara confirmed that law enforcement remains actively involved, following the arrests of 22 individuals related to the incident, and more arrests are anticipated as the situation develops. The minister highlighted the government's zero-tolerance policy toward those inciting violence.

In response to concerns about the police's role and claims of political bias, Parameshwara dismissed allegations as unfounded and called for unity and peace within the community, emphasizing strict legal action against unlawful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

