Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has appealed to the residents of districts bordering Nepal to maintain peace, as disturbing anti-government protests grip the neighboring nation. The political unrest in Nepal has led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, amidst heightened calls for his departure.

Addressing the media before departing for an administrative tour to North Bengal, Banerjee stressed the importance of non-interference in Nepal's internal matters, signaling that such affairs fall under the purview of India's central government. She urged citizens to avoid engaging in activities that might exacerbate tensions along the border.

Additionally, Banerjee advised journalists against traveling to Nepal, emphasizing safety. She encouraged media coverage from Siliguri, prioritizing the security of journalists and urging them to notify authorities before any international assignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)