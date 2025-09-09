Crisis in Nepal: Political Turmoil and India's Observations

In the wake of escalating unrest in Nepal, marked by violent protests, India has expressed its concern about the political crisis in the Himalayan nation. The Indian government emphasized the importance of resolving the ongoing issues through peaceful dialogue.

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned amid widespread anti-government protests that led to the torching of buildings and attacks on political figures' residences. The unrest erupted after a student-led movement criticized the government over a temporary social media ban, corruption, and lack of response to public grievances.

The Ministry of External Affairs in India has advised its nationals to practice caution and stay indoors due to the deteriorating conditions, and it has discouraged any travel to Nepal until the situation improves. India reiterated its hope for calm and constructive discussions to mend the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)