Elizabeth Tsurkov's Harrowing Journey: From Captivity to Freedom

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian researcher, from captivity by Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq. Tsurkov was kidnapped over two years ago and endured months of torture before being freed and taken to the American Embassy in Iraq, concluding her harrowing ordeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 02:07 IST
Elizabeth Tsurkov's Harrowing Journey: From Captivity to Freedom

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that the Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov has been released from her prolonged captivity in Iraq. The announcement, made on Trump's Truth Social platform, reveals that the Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah was responsible for her kidnapping over two years ago.

Tsurkov, who had been conducting research in Iraq as part of her Princeton University engagements, was detained in March 2023. During her captivity, she suffered severe distress, enduring torture for many months at the hands of her captors.

Following her release, Tsurkov is now recuperating at the American Embassy in Iraq. This development marks the end of a two-year ordeal for the researcher, whose kidnapping had prompted extensive diplomatic efforts for her safe return.

