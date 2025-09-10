Trump Optimistic About U.S.-India Trade Talks

In a statement on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted ongoing negotiations aimed at dismantling trade barriers between the United States and India.

Expressing eagerness, Trump indicated that he will have discussions with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming weeks, fostering hopes for successful trade talks.

Confident in a positive outcome, Trump stated his belief that both nations will reach an advantageous resolution, strengthening economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)