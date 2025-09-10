Left Menu

Trump Optimistic About U.S.-India Trade Talks

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about ongoing U.S.-India trade negotiations, assuring progress in overcoming trade barriers. He anticipates a productive conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming weeks, believing a mutually beneficial agreement will be reached for both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 03:13 IST
In a statement on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted ongoing negotiations aimed at dismantling trade barriers between the United States and India.

Expressing eagerness, Trump indicated that he will have discussions with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming weeks, fostering hopes for successful trade talks.

Confident in a positive outcome, Trump stated his belief that both nations will reach an advantageous resolution, strengthening economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

