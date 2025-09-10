Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Energizing Visit to Rae Bareli

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Rae Bareli, infusing enthusiasm among party workers. His itinerary includes meeting with community members, inspecting a development site, and interacting with political leaders, party officials, and grassroots workers, creating a wave of excitement across Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi's Energizing Visit to Rae Bareli
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, attending numerous events and assessing development projects. His arrival has injected newfound energy into the local Congress party. Party leaders, including regional president Ajai Rai, gathered to welcome him at Lucknow's Chowdhury Charan Singh airport.

The presence of posters featuring prominent political figures such as RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and SP's Akhilesh Yadav, alongside Gandhi, highlights the significance of his visit. Congress state leaders have emphasized the renewed enthusiasm brought by his presence, particularly in exposing alleged 'vote theft' incidents, a point Rai referenced while addressing PTI.

Gandhi's itinerary includes strategic engagements with various community representatives, initiating a series of meetings with former party office-bearers, members of the Prajapati community, and grassroots workers. His agenda underscores the continued commitment to local development projects, such as the Ashok Stambh inauguration and MGNREGS park inspection, while fostering interaction with party supporters and leaders statewide.

