EU's Sanction Plan: A Turning Point in Israel-Gaza Relations?

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, has announced her intent to propose sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel, as a response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The European Union, comprising 27 nations, faces internal divisions in addressing the Israel-Palestine issue, raising doubts about reaching a consensus on the proposed measures.

In addition, von der Leyen unveiled plans to establish a Palestine donor group next month, aimed at addressing Gaza's future reconstruction needs, emphasizing the impact of the conflict on global conscience.

(With inputs from agencies.)