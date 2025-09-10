Left Menu

EU's Sanction Plan: A Turning Point in Israel-Gaza Relations?

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announces potential sanctions and trade suspension against Israel due to the Gaza conflict. The EU remains divided on the issue, complicating consensus. Von der Leyen also plans a donor group for Gaza's reconstruction, emphasizing the urgent humanitarian needs in the region.

Strasbourg | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:01 IST
The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, has announced her intent to propose sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel, as a response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The European Union, comprising 27 nations, faces internal divisions in addressing the Israel-Palestine issue, raising doubts about reaching a consensus on the proposed measures.

In addition, von der Leyen unveiled plans to establish a Palestine donor group next month, aimed at addressing Gaza's future reconstruction needs, emphasizing the impact of the conflict on global conscience.

