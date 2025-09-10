Presidential Race Heats Up in Malawi: Key Contenders Emerge

Malawi is gearing up for a pivotal presidential election on September 16, providing citizens an opportunity not just to choose their president but also members of parliament and local councillors. The Southern African nation, heavily reliant on donor support, grapples with severe poverty and has faced frequent natural calamities since the last election five years ago.

Among the notable candidates is the current President Lazarus Chakwera, who, at 70, seeks another term. Chakwera, a former pastor, rose to power after a judicially ordered re-run of the 2019 election due to irregularities. His presidency, however, has struggled with economic setbacks, including persistent double-digit inflation and shortages of fuel and medicine. He insists natural disasters have thwarted progress and is appealing for voter support for a second chance.

Former President Peter Mutharika, 85, argues for a return based on his previous tenure's economic achievements, such as reduced inflation and improved infrastructure. Meanwhile, Joyce Banda, Malawi's first female president from 2012 to 2014, seeks redemption after her term was marred by the "Cashgate" scandal. Other contestants like Vice President Michael Usi and former central bank governor Dalitso Kabambe also promise economic stabilization.

