John Rotluangliana: A Political Veteran Eyes Dampa's By-Election

The Mizoram Congress has selected its vice president John Rotluangliana as the candidate for the upcoming Dampa assembly bypoll. Rotluangliana, a former tourism minister, will contend against candidates from the Zoram People's Movement and MNF. The by-election follows the death of the incumbent MNF legislator.

Aizawl | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:55 IST
John Rotluangliana: A Political Veteran Eyes Dampa's By-Election
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's political landscape is poised for an exciting contest as the opposition Congress fields its vice president, John Rotluangliana, for the impending by-election in the Dampa assembly seat.

The veteran politician, previously serving as tourism minister and deputy speaker, has been announced by state Congress president Lal Thanzara as the party's candidate to reclaim the seat left vacant after the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

As the bypoll approaches, Rotluangliana is set to face fierce competition from Zoram People's Movement nominee Vanlalsailova and MNF's former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana, while the BJP remains yet to declare its candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

