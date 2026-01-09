Congress-MNF Alliance Claims Leadership in Lai Autonomous District Council
The Congress-MNF alliance has staked a claim to lead the Lai Autonomous District Council in Mizoram. The newly formed United Legislature Party, led by C Lalsawmzuala, is supported by 15 council members, surpassing the required majority. Political instability persisted since December elections, leading to shifting alliances.
The Congress-MNF alliance has taken decisive steps to form the next executive body of the Lai Autonomous District Council in Lawngtlai district, Mizoram. This comes after a month-long political deadlock following the December 3 election.
According to MNF's media and publicity secretary, Lallenmawia Jongte, the Congress and MNF agreed on forming the United Legislature Party (ULP), electing C Lalsawmzuala as their leader. The coalition claims a majority with the support of 15 members in the council.
The recent election resulted in a 'hung house,' with the MNF securing eight seats and Congress seven. The alliance aims to stabilize the region's governance amid previous allegations of horse-trading and broken political promises.
