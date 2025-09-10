India's 'Wait-and-Watch' Stance Amid Nepal's Political Crisis
Amid political turmoil in Nepal following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation and protests, Congress leader Salman Khurshid advocates a 'wait-and-watch' approach for India. With strong historical ties, India remains concerned and hopes for democratic stability in Nepal, while emphasizing the need to learn from these events.
Amid a severe political crisis in Nepal, Congress leader Salman Khurshid has urged India to adopt a 'wait-and-watch' approach, as he emphasized the importance of learning from the unfolding events.
The turmoil was triggered by the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following massive protests, which saw demonstrators setting government buildings on fire. The chaos reflects public disillusionment with perceived corruption in the Oli government.
Khurshid described the situation as concerning for India, given the deep-rooted ties between the neighboring nations, stating hopes for a swift return to peace in Nepal.
