EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Shifts Stance, Proposes Sanctions Against Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel over its actions in Gaza. This move comes amid protests across Europe and criticism of the EU's response. Tension escalates as the EU remains divided on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antwerp | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:13 IST
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant shift in policy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to impose sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel due to its ongoing military actions in Gaza. This bold move reflects growing pressure on the EU to take a stronger stance amid widespread protests and criticism of its response.

The EU's 27-member states remain divided on the Gaza conflict, making the potential implementation of these measures uncertain. Despite these internal challenges, Von der Leyen aims to freeze EU support to Israel, a decision that could be enacted without full member consent, demonstrating the depth of the EU's strategic ties with Israel.

The proposed sanctions, particularly targeting certain Israeli cabinet members and West Bank settlers, could have significant consequences for Israel, which has the EU as its largest trading partner. The situation further exacerbates tensions within the EU, with varying support and opposition among member countries affecting diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

