Zelenskiy Calls for Unified European Air Defense Amid Russian Drone Threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the creation of a joint air defense system to shield Europe from Russian drone incursions. After discussions with European leaders, he emphasized the need for a collaborative and efficient response to potential threats facing the continent.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged a collaborative European effort to establish a joint air defense system in the wake of a Russian drone incursion into Poland. The call to action underscores the need for a unified approach to bolster security across the continent.
Zelenskiy's appeal came after discussions with prominent European leaders, including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He emphasized the urgency of creating a robust 'air shield' over Europe to protect against potential threats.
This proposal, originally put forth by Ukraine, highlights existing commitments and the necessity for Europe to collectively respond to current challenges and prepare for future risks to ensure the safety of all its nations.
