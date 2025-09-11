Prayers Pour In for Charlie Kirk After Shooting Incident
Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was reportedly shot, prompting former U.S. President Donald Trump to urge the public to pray for him. Trump described Kirk as a 'great guy' and shared the call for prayers on Truth Social on Wednesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has reportedly been shot, according to a statement made by former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Taking to Truth Social, Trump expressed his concern and urged the American public to pray for Kirk, emphatically describing him as a 'great guy from top to bottom.'
The incident has sparked a wave of prayers and support for Kirk, highlighting his influential role in conservative circles.
