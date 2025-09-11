Milei's Strategic Interior Ministry Reopening Amid Political Struggles

In a strategic pivot, Argentina's President Javier Milei has reinstated the country's Interior Ministry to woo opposition governors. This move follows a crushing defeat in a provincial election, highlighting his need to prioritize political alliances over his cost-cutting goals.

Milei's decision comes as his party, La Libertad Avanza, seeks to bolster its parliamentary presence with national midterms on the horizon. These elections are critical for advancing Milei's controversial economic overhaul, which has both subdued inflation and dented economic activity.

Amid growing political challenges, including a corruption scandal and defeats in legislative matters, Milei conceded to making errors but pledged to correct course. The Interior Ministry's revival is part of these efforts, aiming to strengthen ties with both moderate Peronist and conservative opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)