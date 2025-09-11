Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Bihar's Government Over Police Action

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, criticized the NDA government in Bihar after police reportedly used force against protesters in Patna. The protests were tied to employment issues affecting youth in the state.

Gandhi questioned the government's actions and expressed disapproval, as he shared footage of the baton charges on social media. The controversy underscores rising tensions between the youth and authorities as assembly elections approach in Bihar.

Describing the government as a 'guNDA', Gandhi emphasized that Bihari youth will soon demonstrate their power in response to the official actions. The upcoming elections in Bihar are expected to reflect these growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)