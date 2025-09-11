Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Bihar's Government Over Police Action

Rahul Gandhi has criticized the NDA government in Bihar following police baton charges against protesters in Patna. He shared a video highlighting youth discontent over employment issues, condemning the government's actions. This comes ahead of upcoming state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 08:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, criticized the NDA government in Bihar after police reportedly used force against protesters in Patna. The protests were tied to employment issues affecting youth in the state.

Gandhi questioned the government's actions and expressed disapproval, as he shared footage of the baton charges on social media. The controversy underscores rising tensions between the youth and authorities as assembly elections approach in Bihar.

Describing the government as a 'guNDA', Gandhi emphasized that Bihari youth will soon demonstrate their power in response to the official actions. The upcoming elections in Bihar are expected to reflect these growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

