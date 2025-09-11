Spain's Political Turmoil: Workweek Bill Shelved Amid Government Struggles

Spain's lower house has filed away a controversial bill aimed at reducing the workweek by 2-1/2 hours, striking a significant setback to the Socialist-led government's reform agenda. The move reflects the stark challenges Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces in rallying support from a splintered parliament.

The government, spearheaded by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz and bolstered by main trade unions, saw its proposed legislation face stiff opposition. The business-friendly Junts party, collaborating with the conservative PP and far-right Vox, formed a key majority to block the bill, citing economic concerns for small businesses and farmers.

This parliamentary defeat is the latest in a series of setbacks for Sanchez, whose government is plagued by corruption scandals. Popular support for his administration has declined, with far-right Vox gaining traction, amplifying the challenges in implementing overdue reforms and securing necessary parliamentary backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)