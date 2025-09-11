Left Menu

Spain's Political Turmoil: Workweek Bill Shelved Amid Government Struggles

Spain's lower house has rejected a bill to reduce the workweek, highlighting the challenges faced by the Socialist-led government. The decision was influenced by opposition alliances against Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz's initiative. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's administration is further weakened by corruption scandals and waning public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:47 IST
Spain's Political Turmoil: Workweek Bill Shelved Amid Government Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain's lower house has filed away a controversial bill aimed at reducing the workweek by 2-1/2 hours, striking a significant setback to the Socialist-led government's reform agenda. The move reflects the stark challenges Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces in rallying support from a splintered parliament.

The government, spearheaded by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz and bolstered by main trade unions, saw its proposed legislation face stiff opposition. The business-friendly Junts party, collaborating with the conservative PP and far-right Vox, formed a key majority to block the bill, citing economic concerns for small businesses and farmers.

This parliamentary defeat is the latest in a series of setbacks for Sanchez, whose government is plagued by corruption scandals. Popular support for his administration has declined, with far-right Vox gaining traction, amplifying the challenges in implementing overdue reforms and securing necessary parliamentary backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 Nepal
2
Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate

Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate

 India
3
UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

 Global
4
Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025