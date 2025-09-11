Spain's Political Turmoil: Workweek Bill Shelved Amid Government Struggles
Spain's lower house has rejected a bill to reduce the workweek, highlighting the challenges faced by the Socialist-led government. The decision was influenced by opposition alliances against Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz's initiative. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's administration is further weakened by corruption scandals and waning public support.
Spain's lower house has filed away a controversial bill aimed at reducing the workweek by 2-1/2 hours, striking a significant setback to the Socialist-led government's reform agenda. The move reflects the stark challenges Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces in rallying support from a splintered parliament.
The government, spearheaded by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz and bolstered by main trade unions, saw its proposed legislation face stiff opposition. The business-friendly Junts party, collaborating with the conservative PP and far-right Vox, formed a key majority to block the bill, citing economic concerns for small businesses and farmers.
This parliamentary defeat is the latest in a series of setbacks for Sanchez, whose government is plagued by corruption scandals. Popular support for his administration has declined, with far-right Vox gaining traction, amplifying the challenges in implementing overdue reforms and securing necessary parliamentary backing.
