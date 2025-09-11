Nepal's Gen Z Protest Drives Interim Leadership Talks Amid Political Turmoil

In a bid to resolve the political stalemate following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel have engaged in crucial talks with the 'Gen Z' protest group. The meetings at Bhadrakali focused on choosing a leader to helm an interim government amid widespread unrest.

The protest group has proposed several notable candidates, including former Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, but consensus remains elusive. Among the names discussed are Kulman Ghising and Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang. Mayor Shah has reportedly backed Karki, though internal disagreement among the Gen Z group persists.

A tense atmosphere surrounded the Army Headquarters as throngs of youths awaited updates, underscoring the urgency of installing a caretaker leader to guide Nepal to elections. Meanwhile, student demonstrators in Kathmandu urged adherence to constitutional frameworks and democratic principles during the transition.