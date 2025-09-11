Left Menu

Nepal's Gen Z Protest Drives Interim Leadership Talks Amid Political Turmoil

In Nepal, President Ramchandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel are in discussions with representatives of the 'Gen Z' protest group to appoint an interim government leader. This follows Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation after student-led protests. Several candidates are being considered, though no decision has been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:38 IST
Nepal's Gen Z Protest Drives Interim Leadership Talks Amid Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a bid to resolve the political stalemate following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel have engaged in crucial talks with the 'Gen Z' protest group. The meetings at Bhadrakali focused on choosing a leader to helm an interim government amid widespread unrest.

The protest group has proposed several notable candidates, including former Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, but consensus remains elusive. Among the names discussed are Kulman Ghising and Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang. Mayor Shah has reportedly backed Karki, though internal disagreement among the Gen Z group persists.

A tense atmosphere surrounded the Army Headquarters as throngs of youths awaited updates, underscoring the urgency of installing a caretaker leader to guide Nepal to elections. Meanwhile, student demonstrators in Kathmandu urged adherence to constitutional frameworks and democratic principles during the transition.

TRENDING

1
NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

 India
2
Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

 Ukraine
3
RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

 India
4
Mauritius integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Global South": Foreign Secy Vikram Misri

Mauritius integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Global Sout...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025