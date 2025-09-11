Left Menu

Government Slashes GST on Agricultural Equipment in 'Revolutionary' Move

The Indian government reduced the GST on agricultural equipment from 12-18% to 5%, a move hailed by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as revolutionary for farmers and related sectors. This decision aligns with the 56th GST Council's move to simplify tax slabs for essential and luxury goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:39 IST
Government Slashes GST on Agricultural Equipment in 'Revolutionary' Move
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, the Indian government announced a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for agricultural equipment, bringing it down from the previous rate of 12-18% to a more manageable 5%. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed this move as a 'revolutionary decision' that favors farmers, animal rearers, and fishermen. He expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister, emphasizing no compromise on the interests of these vital sectors.

Addressing the pressing issue of election schedules, Chouhan advocated for the 'One Nation One Election' framework. He criticized the current continuous election process across different months as a hindrance to national progress. Suggesting a constitutional amendment, Chouhan proposed simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to streamline governance and development.

The 56th GST council meeting further streamlined the tax structure, merging various rates to create just two primary slabs: 5% and 18%. Essential goods, including many food items, agricultural tools, and medical supplies, now fall under the 5% slab. Meanwhile, 18% applies to most standard consumer and professional goods. The council also maintained a 40% slab for luxury and sin goods, ensuring a broad and equitable taxation framework while keeping vital educational and healthcare services exempt from GST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Eyes Trade Deal with India Pending Oil Policy Shift

U.S. Eyes Trade Deal with India Pending Oil Policy Shift

 United States
2
Maharashtra's Cybercrime Crackdown: Contract Hackers and AI at the Forefront

Maharashtra's Cybercrime Crackdown: Contract Hackers and AI at the Forefront

 India
3
Ayush Shetty's Stunning Victory at Hong Kong Open: A Rising Star Shines

Ayush Shetty's Stunning Victory at Hong Kong Open: A Rising Star Shines

 Global
4
Ammunition with Ideological Engravings Found in Activist's Shooting Case

Ammunition with Ideological Engravings Found in Activist's Shooting Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025