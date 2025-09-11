Deceptive Recruitment: Haryana Youth Trapped in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Congress leaders alert about a deceitful situation involving two Haryana youths, Ankit Jangra and Vijay Poonia, wrongfully recruited into the Russian army amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The incident highlights broader issues of unemployment and fraud faced by Indian students abroad.
Two young men from Haryana, Ankit Jangra and Vijay Poonia, have found themselves caught in the crossfire of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala. The duo was deceitfully recruited into the Russian army while studying in Russia.
The recruitment was allegedly orchestrated under false pretenses, involving a promise of a security job and salary, which instead led to their deployment on the Ukraine border. Their families have expressed grave concerns and are pushing for governmental intervention to ensure their safe return.
This incident, which Selja describes as both a humanitarian and unemployment crisis, underscores the perils faced by Indian scholars abroad. Many are lured by misleading promises, resulting in dangerous predicaments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
