On Thursday, Georgian authorities took into custody Levan Khabeishvili, a prominent figure in the country's largest opposition party, following his calls for 'peaceful revolution' slated for next month's municipal elections.

A spokesman for the United National Movement (UNM) noted Khabeishvili's detention occurred after an interview with Formula, an opposition TV channel operating out of Tbilisi. The State Security Service remained silent on any possible charges, while the Interior Ministry also refrained from commenting.

In the backdrop of this arrest, the South Caucasus nation is witnessing intensified crackdowns on EU-leaning opposition as protests continue over last October's disputed polls and a subsequent government suspension of EU negotiations. The forthcoming October 4 election is deepening political rifts, further entrenching opposition parties against ruling entities like Georgian Dream (GD), which seeks to disband opposition parties after the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)