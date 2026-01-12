Navi Mumbai Gears Up for High-Stakes Municipal Elections

Navi Mumbai is set for the municipal corporation elections on January 15, where nearly 9.50 lakh voters will decide on 111 corporators across 28 wards. The Election Commission has ensured comprehensive arrangements, including 1,148 polling stations and adequate staff, for a smooth voting experience.

A total of 499 candidates from various political parties are in the fray, making this a high-stakes election. Campaigning for these pivotal elections concluded on January 13, according to election officials.

Authorities have implemented extensive measures to facilitate voter access, including specially trained personnel and wheelchair assistance for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Security will be heightened with a substantial police force to oversee the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)