Kerala's Call for Anti-Imperialism Day Sparks Nationwide Protests

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) party has declared September 15 as 'Anti-Imperialism Day' to protest Israeli attacks on Qatar and US military actions. The move aims to unify people against American support for Israel in West Asia and advocate for those threatened by recent US tariffs on Indian exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:06 IST
In a strong stance against global military aggression, Kerala's ruling CPI(M) has announced plans to observe September 15 as 'Anti-Imperialism Day'. The initiative is a response to the Israeli attack on Qatar and is supported by marches and public meetings across the state.

The CPI(M) has issued a statement condemning what it perceives as US-led military and economic actions around the world, particularly criticizing American backing for Israel in the ongoing West Asia conflict. The party highlights concerns that the violence could impact regions home to significant Indian diaspora.

Additionally, the party raised alarms over recent US tariffs on Indian exports, warning of potential adverse effects on Kerala's fishing and cash crop sectors. The CPI(M) has called upon democratically-minded individuals to join the state-wide demonstrations on September 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

