Nestle Infant Formula Recall: UAE and Qatar Issue Warnings Over Toxin Risk

The United Arab Emirates' drug regulator has recalled certain Nestle infant formula products due to a potential toxin risk. The Qatari Ministry of Public Health has also issued warnings regarding specific batches of Nestle's formula. No illnesses have been reported so far from the affected batches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 01:51 IST
The United Arab Emirates' drug regulator has moved to recall specific Nestle infant formula products following concerns about a potential toxin risk, as reported by the state news agency WAM on Wednesday.

WAM highlighted that the Emirates Drug Establishment has noted no illnesses or adverse events have been connected to the affected batches to date. Similarly, Qatar's ministry of public health has advised consumers against using certain batches due to suspected contamination with cereulide toxin, the Qatari state news agency noted.

Nestle confirmed late Monday that specific batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula are being recalled. This action was taken due to the potential presence of a toxin that may cause nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

