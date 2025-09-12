Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Stance Amid Bangladesh Election Tensions

Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla highlighted India's commitment to cooperative relations with Bangladesh, emphasizing vigilance against the influence of groups like the Jamaat-e-Islami. He warned of its historical implications and potential impact on upcoming elections, urging awareness of regional security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:41 IST
India's Diplomatic Stance Amid Bangladesh Election Tensions
Harsh Vardhan Shringla
  • Country:
  • India

In a discussion at the India International Centre, former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla emphasized India's commitment to collaborative relations with Bangladesh. However, he stressed the necessity of vigilance against any entities threatening India's interests, particularly the Jamaat-e-Islami, which he characterized as steadfast in its longstanding positions.

Shringla noted that while India adheres to non-interference regarding neighbors' internal matters, regional dynamics mean that such issues inevitably affect cross-border relations. Highlighting the Jamaat-e-Islami's recent electoral success at Dhaka University, he recalled its controversial past during Bangladesh's Liberation War.

The seasoned diplomat also pointed out Pakistan's increasing activities in Bangladesh, expressing concern over potential cooperation between hostile parties supported by the Jamaat-e-Islami. With these factors in mind, Shringla stressed the importance of strategic awareness as Bangladesh approaches elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

 Global
2
OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-up

OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-u...

 Global
3
Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

 Global
4
Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025