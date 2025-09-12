India's Diplomatic Stance Amid Bangladesh Election Tensions

In a discussion at the India International Centre, former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla emphasized India's commitment to collaborative relations with Bangladesh. However, he stressed the necessity of vigilance against any entities threatening India's interests, particularly the Jamaat-e-Islami, which he characterized as steadfast in its longstanding positions.

Shringla noted that while India adheres to non-interference regarding neighbors' internal matters, regional dynamics mean that such issues inevitably affect cross-border relations. Highlighting the Jamaat-e-Islami's recent electoral success at Dhaka University, he recalled its controversial past during Bangladesh's Liberation War.

The seasoned diplomat also pointed out Pakistan's increasing activities in Bangladesh, expressing concern over potential cooperation between hostile parties supported by the Jamaat-e-Islami. With these factors in mind, Shringla stressed the importance of strategic awareness as Bangladesh approaches elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)