Former Diplomat Highlights Concerns Over Bangladesh Elections
Former Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla emphasized cautiousness in India's relations with Bangladesh, particularly due to the influence of Jamaat-e-Islami and potential ISI activities. Shringla highlighted the importance of protecting India's core interests while respecting non-interference principles in neighboring countries' internal matters.
In a recent discussion at the India International Centre, former Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla voiced concerns about possible threats from Bangladesh's political landscape.
Emphasizing vigilance, Shringla singled out Jamaat-e-Islami's role in stirring tensions and underscored their enduring controversial history.
He also highlighted growing concerns over Pakistan's influence in the region, urging India to closely monitor developments ahead of Bangladesh's elections.
