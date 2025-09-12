Former Diplomat Highlights Concerns Over Bangladesh Elections

In a recent discussion at the India International Centre, former Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla voiced concerns about possible threats from Bangladesh's political landscape.

Emphasizing vigilance, Shringla singled out Jamaat-e-Islami's role in stirring tensions and underscored their enduring controversial history.

He also highlighted growing concerns over Pakistan's influence in the region, urging India to closely monitor developments ahead of Bangladesh's elections.