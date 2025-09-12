Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the ruling BJP of 'vote theft' and criticized the Election Commission for not investigating alleged electoral irregularities. Pilot, speaking in Indore, argued that constitutional institutions are being undermined and voters' rights are at risk. He emphasized the Congress's commitment to opposing these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:56 IST
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission
Sachin Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the ruling BJP of 'vote theft' and alleged that the Election Commission of India failed to investigate the electoral irregularities evidence presented to it.

Speaking at the Indore airport, Pilot criticized the BJP-led Central government for weakening constitutional institutions and infringing on people's voting rights.

'The Congress, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, is actively fighting against vote theft and has submitted evidence to the Election Commission, yet no investigations have been carried out,' said Pilot, participating in the Congress's 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' in Ujjain, the home constituency of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government Boosts Opium Poppy Cultivation Licenses for 2025-26

Government Boosts Opium Poppy Cultivation Licenses for 2025-26

 India
2
Unlikely Bipartisan Effort to Preserve Healthcare Credits Amidst Political Divide

Unlikely Bipartisan Effort to Preserve Healthcare Credits Amidst Political D...

 Global
3
Tragic Tale in Balaghat: Mother and Son Swept Away

Tragic Tale in Balaghat: Mother and Son Swept Away

 India
4
Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025