Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the ruling BJP of 'vote theft' and criticized the Election Commission for not investigating alleged electoral irregularities. Pilot, speaking in Indore, argued that constitutional institutions are being undermined and voters' rights are at risk. He emphasized the Congress's commitment to opposing these actions.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the ruling BJP of 'vote theft' and alleged that the Election Commission of India failed to investigate the electoral irregularities evidence presented to it.
Speaking at the Indore airport, Pilot criticized the BJP-led Central government for weakening constitutional institutions and infringing on people's voting rights.
'The Congress, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, is actively fighting against vote theft and has submitted evidence to the Election Commission, yet no investigations have been carried out,' said Pilot, participating in the Congress's 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' in Ujjain, the home constituency of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Expands Opium Crop Licensing to Boost Pharmaceutical Alkaloid Production
The Monsoon's Dance: India's Lifeline Unveiled
India's Economic Pulse: August 2025 Analysis by Dun & Bradstreet
PM Modi's Mega Development Tour: Boosting India's Infrastructure Across Five States
Springer Nature Launches Initiative to Boost India's Research Ecosystem