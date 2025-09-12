Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the ruling BJP of 'vote theft' and alleged that the Election Commission of India failed to investigate the electoral irregularities evidence presented to it.

Speaking at the Indore airport, Pilot criticized the BJP-led Central government for weakening constitutional institutions and infringing on people's voting rights.

'The Congress, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, is actively fighting against vote theft and has submitted evidence to the Election Commission, yet no investigations have been carried out,' said Pilot, participating in the Congress's 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' in Ujjain, the home constituency of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

