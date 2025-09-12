Sushila Karki: Nepal's First Female Prime Minister Amidst Political Turmoil
Sushila Karki, Nepal's first female prime minister, assumes office to lead an interim government following political upheaval. Her appointment comes after the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli due to youth-led protests. The new government aims to stabilize the nation and prepare for fresh elections.
- Country:
- Nepal
Sushila Karki has made history as Nepal's first female prime minister, taking office amid a backdrop of political turmoil and youth-led protests demanding change. Her appointment comes in the wake of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, a result of widespread discontent and calls for reform.
The interim government, led by Chief Justice Karki, is tasked with organizing fresh parliamentary elections within six months. The decision was reached following consultations among Nepal's political, military, and youth leaders, highlighting a unified approach to addressing the country's pressing challenges.
Following the violent protests, Nepal's hotel industry reported significant financial losses. The Army enforced prohibitory orders in the capital, while the government introduced temporary measures to aid stranded foreign nationals, indicating efforts to restore normalcy amidst ongoing tensions.
