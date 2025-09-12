Left Menu

AAP Delhi Reshuffles Women's Wing Amidst Political Shake-Up

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has dissolved its women's wing, appointing Sarika Chaudhary as acting president. This move is part of a broader reorganisation following losses in recent Assembly elections. Saurabh Bharadwaj has replaced Gopal Rai as the Delhi unit's president amid ongoing structural changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:35 IST
The Delhi unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a significant step in its political restructuring by dissolving its women's wing, effective immediately. Sarika Chaudhary, a councillor from Ward 142, will temporarily lead the wing as acting state president.

This decision follows the party's defeat in the Assembly elections earlier this year, prompting an organisational overhaul to regain its footing in the capital. As part of this shake-up, former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has been appointed as the new president of the AAP's Delhi unit.

Replacing Gopal Rai, Bharadwaj will oversee efforts to strengthen the party's presence, including a reorganisation of its front organisations, signalling a strategic move to consolidate influence across Delhi.

