Nepal's First Woman PM: A Milestone in Women Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Nepal's Sushila Karki on her appointment as interim PM, highlighting it as a milestone in women's empowerment. Modi affirms India's solidarity with Nepal as it navigates political transition, emphasizing shared cultural ties and youth resilience during times of political unrest.

Sushila Karki
Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, extended warm congratulations to Nepal's interim Prime Minister, Sushila Karki, on Saturday, praising her for becoming a 'shining example of women empowerment.' Modi's remarks come as Karki assumes the role as Nepal's first woman to lead an interim government, marking a significant turn in the country's political landscape.

Speaking at a rally in Imphal, Modi emphasized the close ties between India and Nepal, grounded in shared historical and cultural bonds. He reiterated India's unwavering support for Nepal during its transitional phase, reassuring the people of their neighbor's commitment to peace and prosperity.

Karki's appointment follows political turmoil and a nationwide protest that challenged the previous government under K P Sharma Oli. Despite these challenges, Modi recognized the resilience of the Nepali populace, particularly the youth, in maintaining democratic values amidst upheaval. He concluded with a nod to both nations' forward momentum towards a democratic and stable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

