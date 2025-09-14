Fury Over India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Amid Patriotic Protests

Opposition parties across India launched protests on Sunday against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, set to take place in Dubai. The demonstrators, led predominantly by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), vocally opposed the game, urging the public to boycott the event.

In Maharashtra and Jammu, the Shiv Sena (UBT) led protests, while the AAP staged demonstrations in Delhi. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the government, questioning whether revenue from the match outweighed the lives lost in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Despite political backlash, the Indian government allowed the national team to compete at multinational events like the Asia Cup and World Cup, although it barred bilateral sports engagements with Pakistan. Critics like Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked the BJP's nationalism and questioned the party's commitment to Hindutva.