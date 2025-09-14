Left Menu

Fury Over India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Amid Patriotic Protests

Opposition parties, led by Shiv Sena and AAP, protested against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, citing the recent Pahalgam terror attack. They urged boycotting the match, criticizing BJP's stance. Activist Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the financial motives, while protests took place in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:42 IST
Fury Over India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Amid Patriotic Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Opposition parties across India launched protests on Sunday against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, set to take place in Dubai. The demonstrators, led predominantly by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), vocally opposed the game, urging the public to boycott the event.

In Maharashtra and Jammu, the Shiv Sena (UBT) led protests, while the AAP staged demonstrations in Delhi. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the government, questioning whether revenue from the match outweighed the lives lost in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Despite political backlash, the Indian government allowed the national team to compete at multinational events like the Asia Cup and World Cup, although it barred bilateral sports engagements with Pakistan. Critics like Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked the BJP's nationalism and questioned the party's commitment to Hindutva.

TRENDING

1
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Sprints into History with World Championship Win

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Sprints into History with World Championship Win

 Global
2
Modi Unveils Energy Independence Drive in Assam

Modi Unveils Energy Independence Drive in Assam

 India
3
Tragic Drowning in Yamuna River: Rescue Operations Underway

Tragic Drowning in Yamuna River: Rescue Operations Underway

 India
4
Talathi Under Investigation for Alleged Bribery in Disability Pension Release

Talathi Under Investigation for Alleged Bribery in Disability Pension Releas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025