Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Rejuvenate Samajwadi Party for 2027 Elections

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav declared a strategic approach for upcoming elections, focusing on fielding candidates poised to win, contingent upon meticulous surveys. He addressed concerns of BJP's electoral malpractices, urging SP members to engage closely with the electorate.

Yadav cast accusations against the ruling BJP, highlighting corruption, alleged land grabbing, and the plight of farmers, traders, women, and youth under their governance. He asserted that public sentiment has turned against the BJP, which he characterized as a party entrenched in corrupt practices.

Amidst rising inflation and a deteriorating law-and-order situation, Yadav claimed that key industrial stakeholders avoid investing in Uttar Pradesh. He promised that an SP-led government would restore dignity and justice to marginalized communities, setting his sights on victory in the 2027 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)