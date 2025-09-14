Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Rejuvenate Samajwadi Party for 2027 Elections

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, emphasized the party's focus on fielding winning candidates in upcoming elections, conducting thorough surveys before ticket distribution. He accused the BJP of corruption and land grabbing, and highlighted the need for vigilance against vote rigging, aiming to bring SP back to power in 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 18:44 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Rejuvenate Samajwadi Party for 2027 Elections
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav declared a strategic approach for upcoming elections, focusing on fielding candidates poised to win, contingent upon meticulous surveys. He addressed concerns of BJP's electoral malpractices, urging SP members to engage closely with the electorate.

Yadav cast accusations against the ruling BJP, highlighting corruption, alleged land grabbing, and the plight of farmers, traders, women, and youth under their governance. He asserted that public sentiment has turned against the BJP, which he characterized as a party entrenched in corrupt practices.

Amidst rising inflation and a deteriorating law-and-order situation, Yadav claimed that key industrial stakeholders avoid investing in Uttar Pradesh. He promised that an SP-led government would restore dignity and justice to marginalized communities, setting his sights on victory in the 2027 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Sprints into History with World Championship Win

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Sprints into History with World Championship Win

 Global
2
Modi Unveils Energy Independence Drive in Assam

Modi Unveils Energy Independence Drive in Assam

 India
3
Tragic Drowning in Yamuna River: Rescue Operations Underway

Tragic Drowning in Yamuna River: Rescue Operations Underway

 India
4
Talathi Under Investigation for Alleged Bribery in Disability Pension Release

Talathi Under Investigation for Alleged Bribery in Disability Pension Releas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025